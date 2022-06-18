FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.38. 1,791,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,910,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4,548.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,902,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,522,000 after buying an additional 12,625,099 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $18,597,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,684,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,921,000 after acquiring an additional 389,774 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 78.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 733,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 321,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 119.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 581,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 317,071 shares in the last quarter.

