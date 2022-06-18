FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 689,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 596,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

