ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 2.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 21,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 518,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $11,679,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

