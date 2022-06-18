FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Down 6.5%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 57,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 207,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.36 million and a P/E ratio of -31.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

