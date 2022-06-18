Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $14.10 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.