Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

