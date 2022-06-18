FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 3,048 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000.
