GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 1.7% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 188,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,663,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GBS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About GBS (NYSE:GBS)
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
