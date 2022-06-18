GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

TSE GFL traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.39. 394,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,472. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.52%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

