Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company.

TSE:GIL traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,300. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$34.82 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.90.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3126508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

In other news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

