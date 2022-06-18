Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.94

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 10982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

