Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $546.75

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $546.75 and last traded at $546.75, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $601.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.14.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 90.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.