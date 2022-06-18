Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.18

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 11115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

