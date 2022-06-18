Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Trading Down 12.2%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 10,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 389,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.