Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

