Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Up 3.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.51. 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

