Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 198,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,516 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

