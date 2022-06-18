GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 7.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. 135,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 164,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
