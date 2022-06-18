GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 7.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. 135,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 164,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

