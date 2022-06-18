Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.66

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.66 and last traded at C$27.66, with a volume of 4699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

