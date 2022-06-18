Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

