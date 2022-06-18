H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.95

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

