Head-To-Head Analysis: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waitr and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50 Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,096.55%. Repay has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Repay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $182.19 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($0.52) -0.30 Repay $219.26 million 4.68 -$50.08 million ($0.28) -40.46

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -47.34% -21.32% -9.47% Repay -8.63% 6.85% 3.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats Waitr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

