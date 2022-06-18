Head to Head Contrast: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -8.48% -0.17% -0.16% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equity Commonwealth and alstria office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 alstria office REIT 0 5 0 0 2.00

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and alstria office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 53.83 -$16.40 million ($0.11) -251.91 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

alstria office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Commonwealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

alstria office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

