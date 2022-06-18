Head to Head Contrast: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) vs. Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.30 billion 1.33 $1.35 billion $5.10 6.50 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.00 million 686.54 $179.13 million N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 20.42% -103.33% 14.98% Northwest Biotherapeutics -15,549.93% -75.45% 529.04%

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It also offers cardiovascular products, consisting of several cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for various treatments to control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. In addition, the company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies, as well as managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

