Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,400,000 after purchasing an additional 870,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

