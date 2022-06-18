HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About HeidelbergCement (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.