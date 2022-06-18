HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $10.40 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

