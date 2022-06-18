Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.89

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 6394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

