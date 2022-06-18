HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

