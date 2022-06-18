Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.09

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 23620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.00 ($19.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.48) to €19.40 ($20.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

