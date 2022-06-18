Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 3,466,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.