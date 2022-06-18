Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.09. 73,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 173,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.