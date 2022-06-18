Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.66 and last traded at $115.53, with a volume of 149668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

Specifically, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.