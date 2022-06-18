Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Down 12.5%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 4,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative return on equity of 617.94% and a negative net margin of 358.31%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

