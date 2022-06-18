Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Down 12.5%

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 4,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative return on equity of 617.94% and a negative net margin of 358.31%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.