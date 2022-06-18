Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 507,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,738. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.75.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. Research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.7600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

