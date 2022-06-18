Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Up 5%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). Approximately 39,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 52,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of £52.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Hornby alerts:

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.