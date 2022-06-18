Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969.33 ($11.77).

Several research firms have weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.17) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.42) to GBX 940 ($11.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.29) to GBX 941 ($11.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 607.40 ($7.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 781.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 594.20 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.97).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.65), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,032,452.38). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,190.39). Insiders purchased 13,011 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,946 in the last ninety days.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

