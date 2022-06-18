Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

