Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Get Hunter Technology alerts:

About Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.