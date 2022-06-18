Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.