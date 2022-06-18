iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.35 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.08). 30,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.04).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.76. The company has a market capitalization of £799.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73.
iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.