iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.35 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.08). 30,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.76. The company has a market capitalization of £799.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73.

iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

