iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 2900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.36 million and a PE ratio of 141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.68.
