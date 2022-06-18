Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Imerys stock opened at 32.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 39.96. Imerys has a one year low of 32.93 and a one year high of 41.03.
Imerys Company Profile (Get Rating)
