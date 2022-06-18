Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 1.7%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.
Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)
