Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

