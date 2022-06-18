Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 3,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 129,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Infrastructure India Company Profile (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

