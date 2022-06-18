Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.69. 14,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBJA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

