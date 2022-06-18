Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 14,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 94,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

ITR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$82.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

