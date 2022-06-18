Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.18

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $726.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

