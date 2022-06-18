InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.