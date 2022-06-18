InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.